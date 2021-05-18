13 Friend: Tuesday Trending Topics

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- The Iowa Gold Star Military Museum will not be open for the traditional Memorial Day open house, which has been done for years along with WHO Radio. Due to concerns about COVID-19 it was felt a large event would not work this year.

"We’ll see things on our Facebook, so please like our Facebook page of the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum," said Sherrie Colbert, the Museum Director. "We will also have a YouTube presentation will be honoring our veterans we will also be honoring Gold Star families."