13 Friend: Tuesday fun with Amber

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election Results
Digital Originals
Hunger Action Month
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Washington DC Bureau
Continuing the Conversation
Honoring Black History
Coronavirus
Clear The Shelters
Destination Iowa
First Responder Appreciation
BestReviews
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Ice fishing in Iowa? DNR stresses safety on frozen waterways
Murder charge filed after victim of Davenport beating dies
CDC recommends Pfizer booster after 5 months
These were the most popular baby names in 2021 at UnityPoint-Des Moines
Sports
RVTV
Football Friday Primetime
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
China 2022
Masters Report
Top Stories
Murray scores 35, Iowa beats Maryland 80-75
Top Stories
Iowa Cubs outgoing owner, associates give employees $600K in bonuses
Faceoff: Madden a legend, Lee out, Clark dazzles, Bama/Georgia rematch, bowl game injuries
Video
What’s Bugging Andy? The burden of expectations
Video
Mr. Soundoff Says: Stop the hypocrisy of covid testing college athletes
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
13 Friend: Tuesday fun with Amber
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Jan 4, 2022 / 10:23 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 4, 2022 / 11:58 AM CST
WHO 13’s Amber Alexander joins us for Tuesday fun.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Close
You have been added to Afternoon News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Afternoon News
Sign Up
Popular
These were the most popular baby names in 2021 at UnityPoint-Des Moines
'Don't be alarmed': Biden makes remarks on spread of omicron
Video
Weather
Student loan pause through May 1 will affect around half a million Iowans
Video
Ice fishing in Iowa? DNR stresses safety on frozen waterways
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID right now?
Man’s plan to assassinate former presidents foiled by Cass County traffic stop, according to federal documents
Video
Latest News
Ice fishing in Iowa? DNR stresses safety on frozen waterways
Murder charge filed after victim of Davenport beating dies
CDC recommends Pfizer booster after 5 months
These were the most popular baby names in 2021 at UnityPoint-Des Moines
Guthrie County Attorney announces campaign for Iowa Attorney General
'Don't be alarmed': Biden makes remarks on spread of omicron
Video
More News