13 Friend: Thursday’s Trending Topics

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids paid $619,000 to defend a white police officer against an excessive force lawsuit brought by a Black man he shot and paralyzed, before Iowa’s second-largest city reached a landmark $8 million settlement with the man, a city spokeswoman said.

The previously undisclosed legal costs add to the sizeable payout stemming from the 2016 shooting of Jerime Mitchell by then-police officer Lucas Jones during a traffic stop. The city budget will cover the first $500,000 before insurance kicks in, an amount nearly twice as much as Cedar Rapids will save this year by closing a golf course and 20 times as much as it will spend on a new board to review complaints against officers.