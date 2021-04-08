13 Friend: Thursday’s Trending Topics

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Originals
Coronavirus
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
WHO Rocks the Block
Clear The Shelters
Honoring Black History
First Responder Appreciation
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
Video Game News
Top Stories
WHO 13 & Habitat for Humanity Holding Home Construction Donation Drive
Top Stories
National Weather Service Investigating Whether Iowa Damage Was from Tornado
Attempted Murder Charge for 16-Year-Old in Stabbing at Des Moines Subway
Video
Clive Police Provide Update After Report of Person Injured by Gunshot
Ames Police and Fire Rescue Woman Clinging to Railroad Bridge
Gallery
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Viking Returns for More Than One Good Reason
Video
Top Stories
University of Iowa Ending ‘Hawkeye Express’ Service to Kinnick Stadium
Video
Rasir Bolton, Iowa State’s Top Scorer, Enters Transfer Portal
Video
Luka Garza Wins Wooden Award, Becomes Consensus National Player of the Year
Video
Baylor Beats Gonzaga 86-70 to Win 1st National Championship
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
WHO Rocks the Block
WHO 13 App Center
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
WHO 13 Covid Relief Drive for Schools
On-Air
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
13 Friend: Thursday’s Trending Topics
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Apr 8, 2021 / 11:59 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 8, 2021 / 11:59 AM CDT
WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday Eve fun!
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Attempted Murder Charge for 16-Year-Old in Stabbing at Des Moines Subway
Video
Hundreds of Students Quarantined in Iowa City, Governor Believes Infections Happening Outside School
Video
Clive Police Provide Update After Report of Person Injured by Gunshot
Weather
Ames Police and Fire Rescue Woman Clinging to Railroad Bridge
Gallery
Report: Former NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, including prominent doctor, then himself, in SC shooting
Live
666 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death Reported in Iowa
Latest News
WHO 13 & Habitat for Humanity Holding Home Construction Donation Drive
National Weather Service Investigating Whether Iowa Damage Was from Tornado
Attempted Murder Charge for 16-Year-Old in Stabbing at Des Moines Subway
Video
Clive Police Provide Update After Report of Person Injured by Gunshot
Ames Police and Fire Rescue Woman Clinging to Railroad Bridge
Gallery
Pandemic Impacting Iowa Car Dealers’ Available Vehicle Inventory
Video
More News