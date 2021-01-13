13 Friend: Taylor Helps Kick off Wednesday’s Fun

DES MOINES, IOWA -- Anthony Rizzo is making a return appearance in Iowa, but not on the baseball field. The former Iowa Cub turned World Series Champion Chicago Cub will headline the annual Rally Against Cancer, but he won't be here in person.

The Virtual Rally Against Cancer will be held Saturday, January 30th at 6:00 pm. You can find more information on the event and how to purchase tickets at the Rally Against Cancer website.