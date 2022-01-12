13 Friend: Taj Simmons

DES MOINES, IOWA -- Des Moines Police have found the car that hit-and-killed a man early Wednesday morning on MLK Parkway near downtown, but they're still looking for the driver.

Police say the pedestrian was hit around 2:40am on Wednesday near SE 8th Street and E. MLK Parkway. The suspect vehicle, a yellow 2004 Chevy Cavalier, lost its license plate at the scene. Police located the car hours later but haven't found the person who was driving it. Police are asking for any help the public can offer to get that driver off the streets and behind bars.