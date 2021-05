WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden announced new measures to encourage and enable Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 Tuesday, as his administration set a new goal of 70% of adult Americans getting at least one shot by July 4.

Speaking from the White House Tuesday, Biden announced new ways for Americans to find and get a vaccine, including launching a new portal at vaccines.gov and a text-based service to connect them with shots that are available now.