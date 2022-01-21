13 Friend: squirrel appreciation day

DES MOINES, IOWA -- More than a quarter of Iowans who've been tested for COVID-19 in the last two weeks have been positive for the virus - according to the latest update from the Iowa Department of Public Health. That figure does not include at-home test results.

The average positive rate for Iowa climbed to 25.2% for the last 14-days. That means more than one-in-four tests processed by the State Hygienics Lab returns a positive test result. In the last seven days there have been 34,598 positive tests confirmed in Iowa. That is down slightly from Wednesday's report, but still near an all-time high.