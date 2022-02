WHO 13 News at Noon

Freezing rain & slick roads possible tonight and …

Why riders are raving about ‘DART On Demand’ service

Why riders are raving about ‘DART On Demand’ service

Ames stabbing victim dies, charge upgraded to murder

New program helps Black families with birthing services

Today in Iowa

Metro Cities Need Summer Workers

Today in Iowa

Today in Iowa

HyVee employee who is deaf leaves an impact on customers