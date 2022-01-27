13 Friend: Natalie Paynter

Thursday's warm up will be short-lived as an arctic front passes through the state in the evening. The wind will shift toward the northwest and increase to 10-20 mph with this front, bringing in a much colder air mass. While highs will be in the lower 30s throughout the afternoon, nearly all of central and northern Iowa will see temperatures plummet into the single digits below zero through the overnight.

Despite light northwest winds overnight, it will still be cold enough to see wind chills at 20-29° below zero in north-central Iowa, so a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight until 9 am on Friday in this area. This includes Kossuth, Humboldt, Wright, and Franklin counties.