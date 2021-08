ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man charged with a felony for allegedly threatening to blow up a McDonald’s because dipping sauce was left out of his chicken McNuggets order is now facing a lesser charge in the case.

According to court documents filed last week, 42-year-old Robert Golwitzer Jr. is charged with second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor. He was originally charged with false report of explosive or incendiary device following the June 26th incident.