13 Friend: Monday fun

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Japan 2020
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Continuing the Conversation
Honoring Black History
Coronavirus
Clear The Shelters
Destination Iowa
First Responder Appreciation
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
BestReviews
Top Stories
Former football player says University of Kansas ignored harassment complaints
Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for record $1.56M
Blood and staff shortages at LifeServe Blood Center
Video
LIVE: Death toll rises to 94 with 22 unaccounted for in Surfside recovery efforts
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Masters Report
Top Stories
Zach Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from British Open
Top Stories
FACEOFF: Overachieving Hawkeyes and Cyclones, Deyo a Clone, Kingsbury a Hawk, Djokovic wins again, Disc Golf Pro Tour
Video
Top Stories
What’s Bugging Andy? Just Now Adding Ed?!
Video
Lucas Glover wins John Deere Classic
Italy beats England on penalties to win Euro 2020
Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
13 Friend: Monday fun
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Jul 12, 2021 / 11:56 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 12, 2021 / 11:56 AM CDT
WHO 13’s Amber Alexander helps us kick off a fresh week of fun!
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Weather
Zach Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from British Open
Hailstorm causes damage to crops during crucial period of growing season
Video
Blood and staff shortages at LifeServe Blood Center
Video
INSIDERS: Joni Ernst supports Iowa governor’s decision to deploy state troopers to US-Mexico border
Video
Iowa COVID-19 statistics for July 10
What’s Bugging Andy? Just Now Adding Ed?!
Video
Latest News
Former football player says University of Kansas ignored harassment complaints
Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for record $1.56M
Blood and staff shortages at LifeServe Blood Center
Video
LIVE: Death toll rises to 94 with 22 unaccounted for in Surfside recovery efforts
Video
Zach Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from British Open
Des Moines City Council to vote on Fareway meat market design in Beaverdale
Video
More News