13 Friend: Megan Salois

MONROE COUNTY, IOWA -- A woman was killed Wednesday morning when her SUV was hit by an Amtrak passenger train. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 695th Avenue near the town of Avery. The Iowa State Patrol says an Amtrak train was eastbound when it hit the vehicle as it crossed the tracks.

The driver of the SUV, a 58-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released. No one on board the train was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.