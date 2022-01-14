Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election Results
Digital Originals
Hunger Action Month
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Washington DC Bureau
Continuing the Conversation
Honoring Black History
Coronavirus
Clear The Shelters
Destination Iowa
First Responder Appreciation
BestReviews
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19
Kirk Ferentz’s contract extended through 2029 season
7-year-old dead in Storm Lake, police investigating
Polk County to open multiple drive-thru COVID test sites
Sports
RVTV
Football Friday Primetime
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
China 2022
Masters Report
Top Stories
Kirk Ferentz’s contract extended through 2029 season
Top Stories
Kris Murray has career night to lead Iowa over Indiana 83-74
No. 9 Kansas beats No. 15 Iowa State 62-61 in wild finish
No. 9 Iowa State women rally to beat No. 25 Kansas State 73-70
Hawkeyes finish in Top 25 of AP college football poll
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
13 Friend: Megan Salois talks snow
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Jan 14, 2022 / 01:35 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2022 / 01:35 PM CST
WHO 13’s Megan Salois joins us for fun on a snowy Friday.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Close
You have been added to Afternoon News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Afternoon News
Sign Up
Popular
Winter storm arrives, here’s the latest on the timing
Video
7-year-old dead in Storm Lake, police investigating
Weather
Polk County to open multiple drive-thru COVID test sites
Prairie City police chief dies from COVID-19 complications
Kirk Ferentz’s contract extended through 2029 season
Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach high we haven't seen since 2020
Latest News
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19
Kirk Ferentz’s contract extended through 2029 season
7-year-old dead in Storm Lake, police investigating
Polk County to open multiple drive-thru COVID test sites
Iowa lawmakers react after Supreme Court stops Biden vaccine mandate
Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach high we haven't seen since 2020
More News