13 Friend: Megan Salois talks snow

IOWA CITY, IOWA -- The Iowa Hawkeyes reached their highest-ever ranking under Kirk Ferentz in the 2021 season - climbing to #2 for one week. The University of Iowa hopes that's a sign that the best is yet to come for Ferentz after 23 years leading their football program. On Friday the school announced it is extending Ferentz's contract again - this time through the 2029 season.

Ferentz's total compensation in his new contract will be $7 million per year. Ferentz was under contract through the end of the 2025 season previously.