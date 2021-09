SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A World War II Veteran was taken on the ride of his life. After nearly 70 years since his service, 97-year-old Cal Swagerty got the opportunity to take a ride in an aircraft from the era in which he served.

