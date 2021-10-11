13 Friend: Meet Zach Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman is facing charges connected to the death of a two-month-old child in her care after methamphetamine was found in the baby’s system.

According to criminal complaints in the case, 40-year-old Nicole Ghee is charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and child endangerment. The charges stem from the April 19, 2020 death of a two-month-old girl.