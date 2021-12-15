13 Friend: Mark Freund

Today is a historic day for Iowa weather. As of 4 AM Des Moines broke a record high temperature for December 15th, reaching 60°. However, 70s have already arrived in central Iowa, not only shattering the daily record high, but also breaking the record for the warmest temperature ever recorded in Des Moines during December. That previous record was 69°, but as of 1 pm temperatures had reached 73° in Des Moines.

In addition to the record heat, central Iowa is included in a moderate risk for severe weather, a tornado watch, and will experience widespread extreme wind.