13 Friend: Mark Freund

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election Results
Digital Originals
Hunger Action Month
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Washington DC Bureau
Continuing the Conversation
Honoring Black History
Coronavirus
Clear The Shelters
Destination Iowa
First Responder Appreciation
BestReviews
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Wind warning: dangerous storms will arrive in central Iowa this afternoon
Video
Drone13: A twinkly journey of lights at Lutheran Church of Hope
Video
Mile Long Bridge over Saylorville Lake closed because of dangerous winds
Video
Pork industry to be impacted by California bill
Video
Sports
RVTV
Football Friday Primetime
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
China 2022
Masters Report
Top Stories
Grand View takes aim at another national championship
Video
Top Stories
Johnston adds state’s all time leading scorer … as a coach
Video
Drake Relays to return to traditional format in 2022
Faceoff: Nwankpa a Hawkeye, Goodson turning pro, Heisman Young, Iowa Cubs sold
Video
What’s Bugging Andy? Holiday parties return
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
13 Friend: Mark Freund
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Dec 15, 2021 / 01:18 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 15, 2021 / 01:18 PM CST
WHO 13’s Mark Freund joins the Wednesday fun.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Close
You have been added to Afternoon News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Afternoon News
Sign Up
Popular
Wind warning: dangerous storms will arrive in central Iowa this afternoon
Video
Weather
Tornado threat today: Historic high temps and wicked winds
Video
Church and Business Closings
Johnston parent leaves school board meeting after racist and homophobic slurs were used
Video
Mile Long Bridge over Saylorville Lake closed because of dangerous winds
Video
13 Days of Gift-Aways! Win a prize pack from Tasty Tacos!
Latest News
Wind warning: dangerous storms will arrive in central Iowa this afternoon
Video
Drone13: A twinkly journey of lights at Lutheran Church of Hope
Video
Mile Long Bridge over Saylorville Lake closed because of dangerous winds
Video
Pork industry to be impacted by California bill
Video
New state senator elected to represent Iowa Senate District 1
Senate approves sweeping defense bill
More News