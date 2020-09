13 Friend: Jeriann Joins Megan to Talk What’s Trending

We went to the Purple Poppy Boutique to see what's hot this fall for men, women, and babies. Paula Bierle, Owner of the Johnston location, shared why she started the boutique and why Lea Fagervik joined her by opening a location in Ankeny.

You’ll find the Purple Poppy in Johnston at 5800 Merle Hay Road Suite 6. The Ankeny location is at 1615 SW Main Street, Suite 109. You can find them online at purlplepoppyboutique.com.