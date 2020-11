You’ll find soda pop, ice cream, and of course popcorn in a new East Village shop. Almost Famous Popcorn opened this summer.

Mr. Popcorn Bill Rieckhoff shares the story behind the store and how you can send holiday cheer from Iowa. You can find Almost Famous Popcorn at 350 East Locust in the East Village. The original location is in Cedar Rapids. Order online at almostfamouspopcorn.com. You can also call 515-829-6969.