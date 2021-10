The US economy is still hit by the pandemi, according to a quarterly report from CoBank, with supply chains in about the same condition as the start of the pandemic. With lead times for manufacturing inputs at record highs, persistent supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are adding costs to businesses and consumers. CoBank says rising input costs and supply chain issues will continue into the next year along with higher inflation.

In agriculture, rapidly rising input costs and product shortages are hurting producers as commodity prices flatten. The main positive is good exports.