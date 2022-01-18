Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Iowa News
Metro News
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Agribusiness
Honoring Black History
Continuing the Conversation
Destination Iowa
BestReviews
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
US faces wave of omicron deaths in coming weeks
How to order your free at-home COVID tests
New Iowa House Bill could increase enrollment at child care centers
Video
Florida police officer rescues monkey, dog in same day
Video
Sports
RVTV
Football Friday Primetime
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
China 2022
Masters Report
Top Stories
Cyclones remain #15, Hawkeyes just outside AP Top 25
Top Stories
Beijing to offer Olympic tickets to ‘selected’ spectators
What’s Bugging Andy? Snow
Video
Mr. Soundoff Says: New contract no big deal, but more info needed in Ferentz report
Video
FaceOff: Georgia wins, Linderbaum and Young gone, NFL coaches, Djokovic
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
13 Friend: Jannay Towne
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Jan 18, 2022 / 01:22 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 18, 2022 / 01:25 PM CST
WHO 13’s Jannay Towne joins us for Tuesday fun.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Close
You have been added to Afternoon News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Afternoon News
Sign Up
Popular
How to order your free at-home COVID tests
‘Black ice’ sends car crashing into building on south side of Des Moines
Unique storm conditions posed a challenge for Des Moines snowplows
Video
Iowa Girl Scouts hope to save near century-old cabin from demolition
Video
Weather
Animal Rescue League of Iowa benefits from Betty White Challenge
Video
US faces wave of omicron deaths in coming weeks
Latest News
US faces wave of omicron deaths in coming weeks
How to order your free at-home COVID tests
New Iowa House Bill could increase enrollment at child care centers
Video
Florida police officer rescues monkey, dog in same day
Video
More Iowans gave the gift of life in 2021 than ever before
Video
Crews continuing to clear snow after weekend snowfall
Video
More News