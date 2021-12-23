13 Friend: holiday fun on Christmas Eve Eve

AMES, IOWA - An interracial couple recently filed a complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission after they claimed the owner of Flip 'N Jacks in Ames discriminated against the husband, who is black.

Dezmen and Lacey Southward said they went to Flip N Jacks with their two sons in early December. The family intended to meet Dezmen's parents for dinner. However, when Dezmen went into the restaurant to reserve a table for his family, he did not feel welcome.