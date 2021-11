October 25-29th marked 2021’s American Clean Power Week, and Iowa is already a leader in the clean power world. 59% of all the state’s electricity is produced using renewable energy. But the Iowa Environmental Council wants Iowa to be able to produce 100% of its electricity with clean energy...and they want it done by the year 2035. Iowa Environmental Council Executive Director, Brian Campbell says, “It’s an ambitious date, but it’s completely achievable.”

The urgency of climate change and ultimately the health of Iowans are the motivation for accomplishing this goal. Already between wind, solar, and storage products, Iowa is able to avoid more than 32 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, which is like taking over seven million cars off the road.