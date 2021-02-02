13 Friend: Groundhog Day

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Black History Month
First Responder Appreciation
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Coronavirus
Golden Apple
Continuing the Conversation
Agribusiness
Veteran’s Voices
Return To Learn
Video Game News
Top Stories
IDHP Reports 13 More COVID-19 Deaths and 844 New Coronavirus Cases
Top Stories
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded while serving warrant in Florida
Video
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
Video
Des Moines Public Schools to Recommend Removal of School Resource Officers
Video
No. 25 Drake Routs Illinois State 95-60 After Return to Poll
Video
Sports
The Big Game
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Top Stories
No. 25 Drake Routs Illinois State 95-60 After Return to Poll
Video
Top Stories
Drake Men’s Basketball Ranked in AP Top 25 for First Time in 13 Years
Video
Top Stories
FACEOFF: Iowa State $$$, 700 for Fennelly, Barnett a Roughrider, Hilson a Hawkeye, Grilled Cheese
Video
I THINK: McCaffery Postgame Blown out of Proportion
Video
What’s Bugging Andy? Not These Heroes of the Highway
Video
Murphy’s Law: Why Not Drake?
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
WHO 13 App Center
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
WHO 13 Covid Relief Drive for Schools
On-Air
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
13 Friend: Groundhog Day
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Feb 2, 2021 / 11:18 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 2, 2021 / 11:18 AM CST
WHO 13’s Megan joins us for fun on Groundhog Day.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Weather
Des Moines Public Schools to Recommend Removal of School Resource Officers
Video
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded while serving warrant in Florida
Video
Dowling and West Central Valley Schools Plan to Vaccinate Staff, Des Moines Wants to Also
Video
IDHP Reports 13 More COVID-19 Deaths and 844 New Coronavirus Cases
Iowans Divided Over ‘School Choice’ Bill That Would Put Public Tax Dollars Toward Private School Scholarships
Video
‘A True Public Servant’: Remembering Longtime Polk County Treasurer Mary Maloney
Video
Latest News
IDHP Reports 13 More COVID-19 Deaths and 844 New Coronavirus Cases
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded while serving warrant in Florida
Video
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
Video
Des Moines Public Schools to Recommend Removal of School Resource Officers
Video
No. 25 Drake Routs Illinois State 95-60 After Return to Poll
Video
‘A True Public Servant’: Remembering Longtime Polk County Treasurer Mary Maloney
Video
More News