13 Friend: Friday Eve fun with the Megans

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Most Iowa counties declined any more coronavirus vaccine for this week amid a slack in demand, and an official in a county with one of the lowest vaccination rates said Wednesday that she has given up arguing with people to get shots.

Iowa Department of Public Health officials said based on demand from counties, the state ordered just 7,850 doses of vaccine for this week, with 81 of the state’s 99 counties ordering no vaccine. Federal authorities made more than 63,000 doses available to Iowa, with those not used remaining available for the state if needed, said agency spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand.