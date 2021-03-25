13 Friend: Friday Eve Fun

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Originals
Coronavirus
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Clear The Shelters
Honoring Black History
First Responder Appreciation
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
Video Game News
Top Stories
Colorado Shooting Suspect Makes His 1st Court Appearance
Video
Top Stories
State Patrol: 150+ MPH Chase in Stolen Maserati Leads to Des Moines Man’s Arrest
IDPH: Uptick in COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Positivity Rate Reported This Week
Local Company Builds Desks for Students, Helps ‘Woodworking with a Purpose’
Video
Police: Teen Shot in Leg at Park Near Hoover High School
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Cyclones Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime Against Texas A&M
Top Stories
Clark Scores 35, Iowa Women Beat Kentucky to Reach Sweet 16
Top Stories
Joens Scores 33, Iowa State Women Beat Michigan State 79-75
Fans Disappointed by Iowa’s Early Exit in NCAA Tournament
Video
Luka Garza’s Father Reflects on His Son’s Historic Career at Iowa
Video
NBA legend and former Lakers star Elgin Baylor dies at 86
Gallery
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
WHO 13 App Center
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
WHO 13 Covid Relief Drive for Schools
On-Air
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
13 Friend: Friday Eve Fun
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Mar 25, 2021 / 12:12 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 25, 2021 / 12:12 PM CDT
WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Thursday fun!
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
State Patrol: 150+ MPH Chase in Stolen Maserati Leads to Des Moines Man’s Arrest
Weather
Colorado Shooting Suspect Makes His 1st Court Appearance
Video
Police: Teen Shot in Leg at Park Near Hoover High School
Biden plans to run again, pledges 200 million doses in 1st 100 days
Video
Man Facing Illinois Murder Charge Arrested After Fatal Iowa Crash
IDPH: Uptick in COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Positivity Rate Reported This Week
Latest News
Colorado Shooting Suspect Makes His 1st Court Appearance
Video
State Patrol: 150+ MPH Chase in Stolen Maserati Leads to Des Moines Man’s Arrest
IDPH: Uptick in COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Positivity Rate Reported This Week
Local Company Builds Desks for Students, Helps ‘Woodworking with a Purpose’
Video
Police: Teen Shot in Leg at Park Near Hoover High School
Man Facing Illinois Murder Charge Arrested After Fatal Iowa Crash
More News