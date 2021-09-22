13 Friend: fall fun with Calyn Thompson

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Originals
Hunger Action Month
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Washington DC Bureau
Continuing the Conversation
Honoring Black History
Coronavirus
Clear The Shelters
Destination Iowa
First Responder Appreciation
BestReviews
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
Top Stories
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach the highest number for 2021 in Iowa
Dive team joins search for person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death, Brian Laundrie
Video
State Medical Director Caitlin Pedati leaving her position next month
Southbound Highway 65 bypass reopens after truck, rolled and spilled concrete
Sports
RVTV
Football Friday Primetime
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Masters Report
Top Stories
Ankeny volleyball going for back-to-back titles
Video
Top Stories
Faceoff: Big Cyhawk ratings, Tory Taylor NIL shirts, Barnstormers need a coach, Saydel homecoming
Video
What’s Bugging Andy? anger aimed at school boards
Video
Mr. Soundoff Says: Even though it’s early, rankings do matter
Video
Murphy’s Law: low stress football weekend
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
13 Friend: fall fun with Calyn Thompson
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Sep 22, 2021 / 10:35 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 22, 2021 / 11:38 AM CDT
WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson joins us to share in the fall fun!
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Titan Tire employee seriously injured after being ‘crushed’ in machine Wednesday morning
State Medical Director Caitlin Pedati leaving her position next month
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach the highest number for 2021 in Iowa
School board members face criticism over district decisions
Video
Police need help identifying Ames credit union robber
Weather
Gabby Petito’s ‘odd’ final text message revealed
Latest News
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach the highest number for 2021 in Iowa
Dive team joins search for person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death, Brian Laundrie
Video
State Medical Director Caitlin Pedati leaving her position next month
Southbound Highway 65 bypass reopens after truck, rolled and spilled concrete
School board members face criticism over district decisions
Video
Titan Tire employee seriously injured after being ‘crushed’ in machine Wednesday morning
More News