13 Friend: fall fun with Calyn Thompson

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health released its midweek update on COVID-19 numbers in the state Wednesday and it shows the highest number of patients hospitalized from the illness so far this year.

Hospitalizations are spiking in Iowa with 638 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and 161 of them being treated in intensive care units. Over the last 24 hours, the IDPH says 101 patients were admitted to the hospital because of COVID-19.