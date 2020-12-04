13 Friend: Celebrating National Cookie Day

It is National Cookie Day. WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the fun to share her favorite cookie recipe.

Jeriann shared this recipe for Oatmeal Cookies:

¾ cup butter flavored Crisco

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

1 egg

¼ cup water

3 cups Oatmeal

1 cup flour

½ teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix all together and add ½ bag of chocolate chips.

Bake at 350 for about 8 to 10 minutes. To make them chewier, throw in a handful of coconut.

This is my family’s Candy Cane Cookie recipe:

1 cup shortening

1 cup sifted powder sugar

1 egg

1 ½ tsp almond extract

1 tsp vanilla

-mix together-

Sfit 2 ½ cups flour and 1 tsp salt

Add to above and separate in half

Add red food coloring to half

Make candy canes.

Bake ( I think at 350 for about 10 minutes or until done, but that isn’t on my recipe card 😊)

This is my family’s Spritz Cookie recipe:

1 cup shortening (margarine)

¾ cup sugar

1 egg

2 ¼ cups flour

½ tsp baking powder

Dash of salt

1 tsp almond extract

I think we bake these at 350 for about ten minutes, but it isn’t on my recipe card 😊