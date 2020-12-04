13 Friend: Celebrating National Cookie Day

It is National Cookie Day. WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the fun to share her favorite cookie recipe.
Jeriann shared this recipe for Oatmeal Cookies:
¾ cup butter flavored Crisco
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup white sugar
1 egg
¼ cup water
3 cups Oatmeal
1 cup flour
½ teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix all together and add ½ bag of chocolate chips.
Bake at 350 for about 8 to 10 minutes. To make them chewier, throw in a handful of coconut.
This is my family’s Candy Cane Cookie recipe:
1 cup shortening
1 cup sifted powder sugar
1 egg
1 ½ tsp almond extract
1 tsp vanilla
-mix together-
Sfit 2 ½ cups flour and 1 tsp salt
Add to above and separate in half
Add red food coloring to half
Make candy canes.
Bake ( I think at 350 for about 10 minutes or until done, but that isn’t on my recipe card 😊)
This is my family’s Spritz Cookie recipe:
1 cup shortening (margarine)
¾ cup sugar
1 egg
2 ¼ cups flour
½ tsp baking powder
Dash of salt
1 tsp almond extract
I think we bake these at 350 for about ten minutes, but it isn’t on my recipe card 😊