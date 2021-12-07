13 Friend: baking with Amber

WHO 13’s Amber Alexander shares her favorite cookie recipes with us as baking season gets into full swing!

Here is the recipe for White Chocolate Peanut Butter Krispies that she shared:

Ingredients:

2 cups Rice Krispies cereal

2 cups dry roasted peanuts

2 cups miniature marshmallows

1 cup peanut butter

2 pounds white chocolate chips

In a large bowl, combine cereal, peanuts and marshmallows. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate and peanut butter on High for 1 minute and then in 30 second intervals until fully melted. Stir chocolate into cereal mixture. Mixture will be slightly runny. Drop by tablespoons onto waxed paper. Let set until firm, 2 hours. Store in an airtight container.