13 Friend: Amber joins the Monday fun

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Continuing the Conversation
Coronavirus
Clear The Shelters
Destination Iowa
Honoring Black History
First Responder Appreciation
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
BestReviews
Top Stories
Florida building collapse: 10 dead, 150 people missing as rescuers continue search
Video
Top Stories
UPDATE: Police give ‘all clear’ after ISU apartments evacuated during investigation of suspicious package
Child tax credit: Monday is the deadline to pick one big payment over a monthly check
IDPH: Latest Iowa COVID-19 numbers and vaccination rate
State Patrol: 1 dead, 1 injured in Boone County crash
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team
Top Stories
McLaughlin breaks 400 hurdles mark on historic day at trials
FaceOff: Supreme Court votes against NCAA, Schweizer, Holmgaard’s HR cycle, MLB All-Star uniforms, NBA playoffs
Video
Murphy’s Law: Bring Back the Real Cy-Hawk Trophy
Video
Iowa native Karissa Schweizer qualifies for Olympics in 10,000 meters
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
13 Friend: Amber joins the Monday fun
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Jun 28, 2021 / 11:53 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 28, 2021 / 11:53 AM CDT
WHO 13’s Amber Alexander joins the Monday fun.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Bomb threat over lack of McDonald’s dipping sauce; Ankeny man arrested
Video
Child tax credit: Monday is the deadline to pick one big payment over a monthly check
Weather
State Patrol: 1 dead, 1 injured in Boone County crash
Gardening Tips: Battling Japanese Beetles & Other Late June Issues
Video
IDPH: Latest Iowa COVID-19 numbers and vaccination rate
Police: Hit-and-run driver causes fiery crash in Pleasant Hill
Video
Latest News
Florida building collapse: 10 dead, 150 people missing as rescuers continue search
Video
UPDATE: Police give ‘all clear’ after ISU apartments evacuated during investigation of suspicious package
Child tax credit: Monday is the deadline to pick one big payment over a monthly check
IDPH: Latest Iowa COVID-19 numbers and vaccination rate
State Patrol: 1 dead, 1 injured in Boone County crash
Bomb threat over lack of McDonald’s dipping sauce; Ankeny man arrested
Video
More News