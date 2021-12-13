13 Days of Gift-Aways: The Learning Post & Toys

(NEXSTAR) – Many of us woke up Saturday to the images of destruction and death across states like Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, and Tennessee, wondering what we could do to help. Thousands of families will be forced from their homes during the holidays and then begin the long road of repairing or rebuilding their property.

The American Red Cross is already on the ground assisting families affected by the storms. Red Cross teams in Missouri and Arkansas have tweeted that they're assessing the situation and beginning relief efforts. In a matter of hours, hundreds of workers and volunteers will be working across the region to provide relief to those in need.