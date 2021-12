Prepare to be astonished as Mozart meets the movies in an inventive and dazzling celebration of true love conquering all. Scott Arens with the Des Moines Metro Opera shares details about the “Magic Flute.”

The production is March 5th and 6th at the Des Moines Civic Center.

