13 Days of Gift-Aways: Campbell’s Nutrition

The mission at Campbell’s Nutrition is to provide the best health food, vitamins and supplements, and nutritional advice in the state. Campbell’s also works with local vendors and is committed to being positive, contributing members of the community.

Staff members at Campbell’s Nutrition are well trained and ready to answer questions about eating healthy.

The prize up for grabs in our 13 Days of Gift-Aways is a $200 gift certificate to the store! Click here to register to win!

Campbell’s Nutrition is located near Drake University at 42nd and University and at 100th Street in Urbandale, just north of Hickman Road. You can choose curbside pick-up. Shop online at campbellsnutrition.com.