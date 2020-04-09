Live Now
Governor Kim Reynolds’ Daily COVID-19 Briefing

Health Care Heroes

Health Care Heroes: Debra Mayberry and Gabby O'Leary

Health Care Heroes: Front Line Staff at Progress Industries

Health Care Heroes: Andrea Curtis & Alisha Neuroth

Health Care Heroes: Shelby Rustvold

Health Care Heroes: Allison Feltes

New Freedom Rock Mural Honors Veterans and Essential Workers this Memorial Day

Health Care Heroes: Triage Trio at Kossuth Regional Health Center

Health Care Heroes: Ambulance Service Team at UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown

Health Care Heroes: Crystal Hoffman

Health Care Heroes: Rebecca Yunginger, Jenny Conrad, and Julie Gordon

Health Care Heroes: Kelly Carr

Health Care Heroes: Jared Patterson and Kyle Thaden

Health Care Heroes: Central Iowa Nursing Education Team at MercyOne

Health Care Heroes: Nicole Simpson and Tracy Townsend

Health Care Heroes: Younker 8 Day Team at Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Health Care Heroes: Barbara Medici

Health Care Heroes: Kari Ford, Kayla Wilson, Lance Schmitt

Health Care Heroes: Katie Shields

Health Care Heroes: Heather Aguilera

Kathlene Grubbs, Jill Hayes, Carrie O'Brien

