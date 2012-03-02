The Golden Apple Award is a very special recognition given to one special teacher each month during the school year.

NOMINATION TIPS!!

Include LOTS of specific information.

of specific information. What are all the things that make your Teacher extraordinary?

Just one sentence that your Teacher is fun, cool and chill does not make your nomination stand out. Collaborate with classmates!

We receive 50+ nominations each month, so make yours stand out!

Fill out the form below

You can see past Golden Apple video presentations here!