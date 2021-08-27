In 2021, WHO 13 Sports isn’t just bringing you the highlights of the high school football season – we’re bringing you the whole game! WHO 13 will bring you five CIML matchups live on TV and streaming on your computer, tablet or phone. It all starts with the opening week game against Dowling Catholic and Southeast Polk. Along with the five feature games, WHO 13 will bring you a weekly coaches show previewing each big matchup with the men who’ll be leading their teams onto the field.

Football Friday Primetime Preview

The 2021 Iowa high school football season has arrived! Keith Murphy and Justin Surrency preview what’s to come this year with reports from John Sears, Mark Freund, Dave Price, Tom Keating and Ed Wilson.