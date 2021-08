WHO 13 is proud to honor this week’s first responder, Tim Donelson.

Tim is a Senior Officer with the Pella Police Department and has been on the force for more than 20 years. During that time, he’s logged over 1,100 hours of continuing educational training.

Police Chief Shane McSheehy says Officer Donelson has a heart to serve and is able to connect meaningfully with members of the community.

Officer Donelson all of us at WHO 13 thank you for everything you do!