WHO 13 is proud to honor this week’s first responder Skyler Verros.

Sgt. Verros is a five-year veteran of the Knoxville Police Department and spends most days with his K-9 partner Rosko.

Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller says Sgt. Verros’ work ethic and thoroughness are just a few of the things that make him a great police officer.

Sgt. Verros all of us at WHO 13 thank you for everything you do!