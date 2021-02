WHO 13 is proud to honor first responder Shane Taylor.

Sgt. Taylor has served at the Urbandale Police Department for 18 years. During his time there, Sgt. Taylor’s co-workers say he has gone above and beyond for his squad and has even beaten cancer, coming back stronger than ever.

Sgt. Taylor, WHO 13 thanks you for your service.

If you are a police chief, fire chief, or head an EMS department and would like to nominate one of your first responders, you can send an e-mail to news@who13.com.