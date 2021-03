WHO 13 is proud to honor this week’s first responders P.J. McDonald, Terry Wilkinson, and Steve Sipe. The three are chaplains for the Clive Fire and Police Departments.

According to Clive Fire Chief Rick Roe, chaplains provide support to first responders and the community at all hours of the day and help them get through very difficult and sometimes tragic situations.

P.J., Terry, and Steve — WHO 13 thanks you for your service.