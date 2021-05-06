First Responder Appreciation: Kyle Keller

WHO 13 is proud to honor this week’s first responder — Kyle Keller.

Kyle is a school resource officer and a 13-year veteran of the Knoxville Police Department. He also serves as a field training officer, defensive tactics instructor, active shooter survival instructor, and the Vice President of the Iowa Association of School Resource Officers.

Knoxville chief of police Aaron Fuller says Kyle is the officer you would want showing up to your call no matter the issue.

Kyle, all of us at WHO 13 thank you for everything you do!