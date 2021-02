IOWA -- WHO 13 is proud to honor the service of Urbandale Fire Marshal Jon Rech. Rech has been on the job more than 25 years. Rech spends his days conducting fire safety inspections and reviewing building plans to assure safety needs are addressed. Chief Jerry Holt says Rech is the unsung hero of the department. He says there is no counting the number of fires that have been prevented due to Rech's work.