WHO 13 is proud to honor this week’s first responder — Josie Bailey.

Josie is not only a police officer with the Nevada Public Safety Department, she’s also an EMT, firefighter, and Army combat medic.

Josie is currently serving as a medic in the Middle East with the Iowa Army National Guard. She will come home this summer and all her co-workers in Nevada are anxiously awaiting her return!

From all of us at WHO 13, thank you for all you do Josie!