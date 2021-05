DES MOINES, IOWA -- The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a robbery investigation.

Police say the victim accepted a ride home from a bar in the early morning hours of May 23rd with three suspects - a woman and two men. The victim says the suspects stopped at a convenience store, then robbed her of her purse and assaulted her. Police say she then was abandoned in a wooded area in the 2400 block of Hickman Road. The victim was hospitalized for several days with serious injuries including facial fractures.