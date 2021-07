WHO 13 is proud to honor this week’s first responder, Chuck Cross.

Chuck has served as a firefighter and paramedic with the Indianola Fire Department for 23 years. On the job, he also conducts CPR training as well as live burn training.

Along with his regular duties, he’s also tasked with vehicle and equipment maintenance, which is crucial in keeping the department in a ready state.

Chuck, all of us at WHO 13 thank you for everything you do!