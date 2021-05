WHO 13 is proud to honor this week’s first responder — Bryan Koster.

Bryan is a firefighter and paramedic with the Clive Fire Department.

Clive Fire Chief Rick Roe says Bryan is always ready and enthusiastic to share his knowledge with the crews and paramedic students, making sure they know what they need to succeed. Not only that, but Bryan was recognized as the 2020 Medic of the Year with the Clive Fire Department.

Bryan, all of us at WHO 13 thank you for everything you do!