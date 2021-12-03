First Responder Appreciation: Brad Tendall

WHO 13 is proud to honor this week’s first responder, the late Brad Tendall.

Brad served as the Captain for the Nevada Fire Department until he died in October. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of Assistant Fire Chief.

His colleagues say Brad had a smile for everyone and he wasn’t the only first responder in his family. Brad got to work at the fire department with his two sons, Adam and Tyler, and his wife Jessica is an EMT with the department.

Brad is greatly missed by his family, his friends, and co-workers. All of us at WHO 13 are grateful for his service.