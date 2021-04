DES MOINES, IOWA -- State Auditor Rob Sand is calling Governor Reynold's decision to give back $95 million federal COVID-19 relief funds a 'partisan stunt' that cost the state jobs. The money was earmarked for testing students and staff members.

Reynolds revealed she had returned the funds during an appearance on a Fox News opinion show on Thursday evening. She did not mention the decision during her press conference before Iowa media members on Wednesday at the State Capitol. Her office confirmed after her television that the Iowa Department of Public Health returned the money earlier this week.