First Responder Appreciation: Austin Sapienza

WHO 13 is proud to honor this week’s first responder, Austin Sapienza.

Austin is a firefighter and paramedic with the Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department.

Austin grew up in Johnston before enrolling in the National Guard as a combat ground medic in 2011 and later becoming a flight medic. He’s worked full time at the fire department since 2015 and last summer he transferred from the Army National Guard to the Air National Guard to be able to spend more time with his family.

Austin, all of us at WHO 13 thank you for all you do!