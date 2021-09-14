Here’s how classic cars are helping to fight childhood hunger in Iowa

ANKENY, Iowa — Classic car fans are able to get their fix for the machines and also help battle childhood hunger in Iowa. The Food Bank of Iowa has teamed up with Dennis Albaugh and his one-of-a-kind car collection in a unique fundraiser.

People can purchase a ticket for $100 and come to a reception at Albaugh’s car barn in Ankeny. The collection features nearly 200 beautifully restored cars and memorabilia from 1900 models to classics of the 1970s.

The Food Bank says one in eight children in Iowa do not have enough food at home.

“Forty-six percent of the kids in Iowa qualify for USDA free and reduced meals, breakfast, lunch and sometimes an after-school snack. Right here in Des Moines, it’s nearly 80 percent,” said Michelle Book, CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa. “The Food Bank of Iowa certainly wasn’t able to shut down when COVID struck about a year and a half ago. In fact, we doubled our efforts.”

Book said the fundraiser highlights the need for food.

“Even as folks are starting to get back to normal, food insecurity still remains high. One and ten adults live in poverty in the state of Iowa,” said Book. “Where there is poverty, there is food insecurity. One out of eight children goes home at the end of school day and doesn’t have food in the kitchen refrigerator. That’s not acceptable.”

The event offers a chance to win raffle prizes and there is also a fundraising auction. The reception was sponsored by Atlantic Bottling and the Underwood Foundation of Ames.

“This is the best car museum in the world I’ve been in,” said Dave Knau of Windsor Heights. “I understand it’s all Chevrolet, but it’s still one of the best presentations of a wide collection of historic cars that I’ve ever seen.”